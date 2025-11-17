Mariners finalizing deal that would keep Naylor in Seattle for five years

SEATTLE — First baseman Josh Naylor is finalizing a five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

This marks the first big free-agent signing of the offseason.

Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it very clear the team’s intention in resigning Naylor at the end of the season.

Naylor was signed as a free agent by the Mariners last season from the Arizona Diamondbacks, right before the trade deadline cutoff.

After joining the Mariners, Naylor played a pivotal role in pushing the team to the postseason with 32 runs, 58 hits, and an on-base percentage of .341 and 19 stolen bases.

