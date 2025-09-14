Mariners extend winning streak to eight as Woo fans 13, Crawford homers

Bryan Woo struck out a career-high 13 batters, and J.P. Crawford delivered a go-ahead home run as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Saturday night.

The victory kept Seattle tied with Houston atop the AL West and gave the club its eighth straight win.

Woo (14-7) went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. After giving up Jo Adell’s 36th home run and an RBI single by Bryce Teodosio in the second inning, he retired the next 13 hitters he faced.

His performance extended his streak of pitching at least five innings to 31 consecutive games, the longest active run in the American League.

Seattle’s offense set the tone early against Angels starter Mitch Farris (1-1), who lasted four innings and gave up five runs on five hits.

Jorge Polanco doubled in two runs in the first inning, marking his eighth consecutive game with an extra-base hit, the longest such streak by a Mariner this season. Crawford’s solo shot in the fourth—his 10th of the season—put Seattle in front for good.

Josh Naylor added insurance in the fifth inning, battling through an 11-pitch at-bat before singling home two runs off reliever Chase Silseth to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Angels cut into the deficit when Taylor Ward homered off Matt Brash in the ninth. Brash still collected his fourth save of the season.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was absent due to a funeral, with bench coach Ryan Goins filling in as acting manager.

Seattle’s current win streak ties its longest of the season, matching a run from Aug. 3–12.

The Mariners also remain locked in the American League wild-card race, sharing the second spot with the Boston Red Sox.

The series concludes Sunday with Seattle’s George Kirby (8-7, 4.56 ERA) scheduled to face Los Angeles’ Kyle Hendricks (7-9, 4.58).

