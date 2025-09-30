Mariners close season with loss as Dodgers’ stars steal spotlight

Clayton Kershaw threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in what is expected to be his final regular-season start, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Kershaw, 37, allowed four hits and struck out seven, finishing his outing by fanning Eugenio Suárez with a slider in the sixth inning. That strikeout was the 3,052nd of his career.

He left to a standing ovation from a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Park, marking the end of an 18-year regular-season career that has been spent entirely with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles backed its longtime ace with early power. Rookie Hyeseong Kim broke open a scoreless game with a two-run homer in the second inning, his third of the year. Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run shot of his own in the third.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller (4-6) gave up both home runs before leaving after three innings.

In the sixth, Shohei Ohtani added to the Dodgers’ lead with his 55th home run of the season, setting a new franchise record and surpassing the 54 he hit in 2024, his first year with the team.

Andy Pages added an RBI single in the eighth to cap the Dodgers’ scoring.

The Mariners’ lone highlight came from catcher Cal Raleigh, who went 1 for 3. Raleigh finished the regular season with 125 RBIs and a major league-leading 60 home runs.

The Dodgers, who clinched the NL West earlier this month, ended with a 93-69 record — five wins fewer than last season. The Mariners, champions of the AL West, finished 90-72, improving by five wins over 2024.

Seattle also drew 2,537,817 fans to T-Mobile Park in 2025, nearly matching last year’s total of 2,555,813.

The Mariners will open the AL Division Series on Saturday against either the Detroit Tigers or the Cleveland Guardians.

