Mariners announce 2026 opening day roster

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have announced the team’s 2026 opening day roster.
The team opens the season at T-Mobile Park tomorrow night against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
Right-hander Logan Gilbert is slated to make his second consecutive and second career opening day start.
The roster
Pitchers (13 + 1 IL + 1 60-day IL)
- Eduard Bazardo (83)
- Matt Brash (47)
- Luis Castillo (58)
- Cooper Criswell (88)
- Logan Evans (23)
- Jose A. Ferrer (45)
- Logan Gilbert (36)
- Emerson Hancock (26)
- George Kirby (68)
- Casey Legumina (64)
- Bryce Miller (50)
- Andres Munoz (75)
- Gabe Speier (55)
- Carlos Vargas (54)
- Bryan Woo (22)
Catchers (2)
- Mitch Garver (18)
- Cal Raleigh (29)
Infielders (4 + IL)
- Ryan Bliss (1 )
- J.P. Crawford (3)
- Josh Naylor (12)
- Leo Rivas (76)
- Cole Young (2)
Outfielders (4)
- Randy Arozarena (56)
- Dominic Canzone (8)
- Victor Robles (10)
- Julio Rodriguez (44)
Infielder/Outfielder (3 + 1 IL)
- Brendan Donovan (33)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (21)
- Luke Raley (20)
- Rob Refsnyder (30)
Placed on 10-day Injured List:
- J.P. Crawford (right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to March 22)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (right calf strain, retroactive to March 22)
Placed on 15-day Injured List:
Bryce Miller (left oblique strain, retroactive to March 22)
Cleared waivers and elected free agency:
C Andrew Knizner
Manager
Dan Wilson (6)
Coaches
- Bench Coach: Manny Acta (14)
- ML Coach/Director of Pitching Strategy: Trent Blank (40)
- Third Base Coach: Carlos Cardoza (57)
- ML Pitching Strategist & Assistant Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar (80)
- Infield Coach: Perry Hill (16)
- Assistant Hitting Coach: Bobby Magallanes (70)
- Senior Director, Hitting Strategy: Edgar Martinez (11)
- ML Field Coordinator: Jake McKinley (84)
- Bullpen Coach: Austin Nola (60)
- Hitting Coach: Kevin Seitzer (33)
- Pitching Coach: Pete Woodworth (32)
- First Base Coach: Eric Young Jr. (53)
- Bullpen Catcher: Fleming Báez (66)
- Bullpen Catcher: Justin Novak (95)
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