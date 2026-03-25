Seattle Mariners

Mariners announce 2026 opening day roster

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Mets Polanco Baseball FILE - Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco reacts after hitting the game-winning RBI-single for J.P. Crawford to score during the 15th inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have announced the team’s 2026 opening day roster.

The team opens the season at T-Mobile Park tomorrow night against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert is slated to make his second consecutive and second career opening day start.

The roster

Pitchers (13 + 1 IL + 1 60-day IL)

  • Eduard Bazardo (83)
  • Matt Brash (47)
  • Luis Castillo (58)
  • Cooper Criswell (88)
  • Logan Evans (23)
  • Jose A. Ferrer (45)
  • Logan Gilbert (36)
  • Emerson Hancock (26)
  • George Kirby (68)
  • Casey Legumina (64)
  • Bryce Miller (50)
  • Andres Munoz (75)
  • Gabe Speier (55)
  • Carlos Vargas (54)
  • Bryan Woo (22)

Catchers (2)

  • Mitch Garver (18)
  • Cal Raleigh (29)

Infielders (4 + IL)

  • Ryan Bliss (1 )
  • J.P. Crawford (3)
  • Josh Naylor (12)
  • Leo Rivas (76)
  • Cole Young (2)

Outfielders (4)

  • Randy Arozarena (56)
  • Dominic Canzone (8)
  • Victor Robles (10)
  • Julio Rodriguez (44)

Infielder/Outfielder (3 + 1 IL)

  • Brendan Donovan (33)
  • Miles Mastrobuoni (21)
  • Luke Raley (20)
  • Rob Refsnyder (30)

Placed on 10-day Injured List:

  • J.P. Crawford (right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to March 22)
  • Miles Mastrobuoni (right calf strain, retroactive to March 22)

Placed on 15-day Injured List:

Bryce Miller (left oblique strain, retroactive to March 22)

Cleared waivers and elected free agency:

C Andrew Knizner

Manager

Dan Wilson (6)

Coaches

  • Bench Coach: Manny Acta (14)
  • ML Coach/Director of Pitching Strategy: Trent Blank (40)
  • Third Base Coach: Carlos Cardoza (57)
  • ML Pitching Strategist & Assistant Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar (80)
  • Infield Coach: Perry Hill (16)
  • Assistant Hitting Coach: Bobby Magallanes (70)
  • Senior Director, Hitting Strategy: Edgar Martinez (11)
  • ML Field Coordinator: Jake McKinley (84)
  • Bullpen Coach: Austin Nola (60)
  • Hitting Coach: Kevin Seitzer (33)
  • Pitching Coach: Pete Woodworth (32)
  • First Base Coach: Eric Young Jr. (53)
  • Bullpen Catcher: Fleming Báez (66)
  • Bullpen Catcher: Justin Novak (95)

©2026 Cox Media Group

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