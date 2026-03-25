Mariners announce 2026 opening day roster

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have announced the team’s 2026 opening day roster.

The team opens the season at T-Mobile Park tomorrow night against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert is slated to make his second consecutive and second career opening day start.

The roster

Pitchers (13 + 1 IL + 1 60-day IL)

Eduard Bazardo (83)

Matt Brash (47)

Luis Castillo (58)

Cooper Criswell (88)

Logan Evans (23)

Jose A. Ferrer (45)

Logan Gilbert (36)

Emerson Hancock (26)

George Kirby (68)

Casey Legumina (64)

Bryce Miller (50)

Andres Munoz (75)

Gabe Speier (55)

Carlos Vargas (54)

Bryan Woo (22)

Catchers (2)

Mitch Garver (18)

Cal Raleigh (29)

Infielders (4 + IL)

Ryan Bliss (1 )

J.P. Crawford (3)

Josh Naylor (12)

Leo Rivas (76)

Cole Young (2)

Outfielders (4)

Randy Arozarena (56)

Dominic Canzone (8)

Victor Robles (10)

Julio Rodriguez (44)

Infielder/Outfielder (3 + 1 IL)

Brendan Donovan (33)

Miles Mastrobuoni (21)

Luke Raley (20)

Rob Refsnyder (30)

Placed on 10-day Injured List:

J.P. Crawford (right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to March 22)

Miles Mastrobuoni (right calf strain, retroactive to March 22)

Placed on 15-day Injured List:

Bryce Miller (left oblique strain, retroactive to March 22)

Cleared waivers and elected free agency:

C Andrew Knizner

Manager

Dan Wilson (6)

Coaches

Bench Coach: Manny Acta (14)

ML Coach/Director of Pitching Strategy: Trent Blank (40)

Third Base Coach: Carlos Cardoza (57)

ML Pitching Strategist & Assistant Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar (80)

Infield Coach: Perry Hill (16)

Assistant Hitting Coach: Bobby Magallanes (70)

Senior Director, Hitting Strategy: Edgar Martinez (11)

ML Field Coordinator: Jake McKinley (84)

Bullpen Coach: Austin Nola (60)

Hitting Coach: Kevin Seitzer (33)

Pitching Coach: Pete Woodworth (32)

First Base Coach: Eric Young Jr. (53)

Bullpen Catcher: Fleming Báez (66)

Bullpen Catcher: Justin Novak (95)

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