From internment camps to Cooperstown: Ichiro’s induction stirs powerful memories

This weekend, Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will become the first Asian player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fans from across the country, including many Japanese-Americans, are gathering in Cooperstown to celebrate Ichiro’s historic achievement.

“Everybody just recognizes what a great player he is, regardless of what his ethnicity is,” said Tami Wakasugi, a fan attending the event.

Wakasugi, who lives in Kirkland, shared her perspective on how Ichiro represents a part of history that goes deeper than baseball.

Wakasugi’s mother played softball in internment camps during World War II, where baseball and softball were popular sports among Japanese-Americans.

The internment camps, such as Heart Mountain in Wyoming, held about 120,000 people of Japanese descent, regardless of citizenship, during the war.

Despite harsh conditions, baseball served as a release and a bond for those imprisoned, helping them reclaim their identities after their release.

Ichiro’s rookie year in Major League Baseball was a source of pride for Japanese-Americans, as he quickly became a star with a .350 batting average and numerous accolades.

Ichiro is a 10-time All-Star, winner of 10 Gold Gloves, and holds the record for most hits in a season, solidifying his place in baseball history.

Ichiro’s induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his exceptional career and the impact he has had on fans worldwide.

