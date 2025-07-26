Ichiro nearly perfect in Hall vote, 24 years after Lou Piniella questioned his swing

Ichiro Suzuki, a legendary figure in Japanese baseball, joined the Seattle Mariners 24 years ago, facing skepticism from some team members despite his fame.

When Ichiro arrived at Mariners spring training in 2001, he was already a celebrated player in Japan, but Mariners manager Lou Piniella was initially doubtful of his abilities.

Ichiro’s unique approach to hitting, which involved not showing his full potential during spring training, left some wondering if he could succeed in Major League Baseball.

“Lou Piniella was very skeptical,” said Larry Stone, a Seattle Times baseball writer who has covered Ichiro’s career extensively. “That spring training, Ichiro started off not pulling the ball, not driving the ball. And Lou was like, ‘Who is this guy? When is he going to show me something?’”

Despite initial doubts, Ichiro quickly proved his worth during his first season with the Mariners, contributing to their historic 116-win season.

His ability to strategically place hits and assess defenses impressed both fans and fellow players.

Larry Stone noted Ichiro’s rock star status, both in Japan and in America, highlighting his popularity and the awe he inspired.

“He was probably the most popular person in Japan,” Stone remarked.

Ichiro’s near-unanimous induction into the Hall of Fame, with 393 out of 394 votes, was a testament to his impact on the sport.

Stone expressed surprise that Ichiro did not receive a perfect vote, a feat achieved only once before.

Ichiro’s dedication to baseball and the Hall of Fame was evident in his frequent visits to the institution during the off-season.

Stone emphasized Ichiro’s reverence for the Hall, noting that it was a significant goal for him.

Ichiro Suzuki’s career with the Mariners not only solidified his legacy in Major League Baseball but also bridged cultural gaps, bringing a piece of Japanese baseball excellence to American fans.

His near-perfect Hall of Fame induction underscores his lasting impact on the sport.

