Seattle Mariners

Here’s the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS, Mariners vs. Tigers

By KIRO 7 News Staff
ALDS Mariners Tigers Baseball Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez hits a solo home run during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Seattle Mariners have a chance to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) on Wednesday.

To make that a reality, the team has to defeat the Detroit Tigers in Game 4.

The M’s are up 2-1 in the series. Whichever team gets to three wins out of five first will advance—which could happen sooner than we think.

The teams will go head-to-head at 12:08 p.m. for Game 4.

Here’s a look at the lineup for both teams:

Mariners

  • Randy Arozarena, LF
  • Cal Raleigh, C
  • Julio Rodríguez, CF
  • Jorge Polanco, 2B
  • Josh Naylor, 1B
  • Eugenio Suárez, 3B
  • Dominic Canzone, DH
  • Victor Robles, RFJP
  • Crawford, SS
  • Bryce Miller, RHP

Tigers

  • Kerry Carpenter, RF
  • Gleyber Torres, 2B
  • Colt Keith, DH
  • Riley Greene, LF
  • Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  • Zach McKinstry, 3B
  • Dillon Dingler, C
  • Parker Meadows, CF
  • Javier Baez, SS
  • Casey Mize, RHP

If a 5th game is needed to determine the series, it will be played at T-Mobile Park on Friday.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read