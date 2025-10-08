Here’s the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS, Mariners vs. Tigers

The Seattle Mariners have a chance to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) on Wednesday.
To make that a reality, the team has to defeat the Detroit Tigers in Game 4.
The M’s are up 2-1 in the series. Whichever team gets to three wins out of five first will advance—which could happen sooner than we think.
The teams will go head-to-head at 12:08 p.m. for Game 4.
Here’s a look at the lineup for both teams:
Mariners
- Randy Arozarena, LF
- Cal Raleigh, C
- Julio Rodríguez, CF
- Jorge Polanco, 2B
- Josh Naylor, 1B
- Eugenio Suárez, 3B
- Dominic Canzone, DH
- Victor Robles, RFJP
- Crawford, SS
- Bryce Miller, RHP
Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter, RF
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Colt Keith, DH
- Riley Greene, LF
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Zach McKinstry, 3B
- Dillon Dingler, C
- Parker Meadows, CF
- Javier Baez, SS
- Casey Mize, RHP
If a 5th game is needed to determine the series, it will be played at T-Mobile Park on Friday.
