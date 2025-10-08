Here’s the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS, Mariners vs. Tigers

The Seattle Mariners have a chance to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) on Wednesday.

To make that a reality, the team has to defeat the Detroit Tigers in Game 4.

The M’s are up 2-1 in the series. Whichever team gets to three wins out of five first will advance—which could happen sooner than we think.

The teams will go head-to-head at 12:08 p.m. for Game 4.

Here’s a look at the lineup for both teams:

Mariners

Randy Arozarena, LF

Cal Raleigh, C

Julio Rodríguez, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Eugenio Suárez, 3B

Dominic Canzone, DH

Victor Robles, RFJP

Crawford, SS

Bryce Miller, RHP

Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Colt Keith, DH

Riley Greene, LF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Zach McKinstry, 3B

Dillon Dingler, C

Parker Meadows, CF

Javier Baez, SS

Casey Mize, RHP

If a 5th game is needed to determine the series, it will be played at T-Mobile Park on Friday.

