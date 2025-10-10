Dominican Republic fans are cheering on the Mariners

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are gearing up for game five of the playoffs with several Dominican players on their roster. As fans prepare to support the team at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, the region’s Dominican population is also celebrating the success of the team and of its players who hail from the Dominican Republic.

The Mariners, who have six Dominican players on their 40-man roster, are aiming to advance to the American League Championship Series (ALCS). Gates will open at 3 p.m. for fans eager to watch George Kirby on the mound for the pivotal game of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Adriel Grullon Benitez, a Dominican high schooler in Bellevue, expressed the significance of baseball for Dominicans.

“It means a lot for us Dominicans. Over there, the culture is baseball or nothing,” he said.

Grullon Benitez also commented on the pride felt by Dominican players.

“Every single time they go up to the plate there, they feel a sense of honor that they are representing their country all the way out here in Washington.”

The Dominican community in Washington is relatively small, with the 2020 census recording 4,764 Dominicans in the state, a notable increase from 1,819 in 2010. Despite their small numbers, the community is deeply connected, especially through baseball.

Grullon Benitez highlighted the close-knit nature of the Dominican community, mentioning how they are introduced to players and feel a familial and national connection.

“We’re connected like that because you know we have little Dominicans, so you have to stay together,” he said.

The Mariners’ playoff run has been a source of celebration for the Dominican community, with Grullon Benitez and his family joining in the fan frenzay as the team advanced.

“It’s all across the MLB that Dominicans are feeling really proud,” he noted.

For Dominican players on the Mariners, playing in Seattle is a unique experience compared to larger Dominican communities in cities like New York.

“They know where they’re playing Seattle, there’s not a lot of players, there’s not a lot of Dominicans. If they were in New York, it’s just Santo Domingo 2.0, but here it feels very different for them,” Grullon Benitez explained.

As the Mariners continue their playoff journey, the Dominican community in Washington remains a passionate supporter, celebrating their cultural ties and the achievements of their players.

Game 5 is at T-Mobile Park on Friday. It’s scheduled to begin at 5:08 p.m.

.

