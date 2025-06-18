Cal Raleigh’s grand slam helps Mariners end Boston’s winning streak

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam for his major league best 27th home run and drove in six to tie a career high, Bryan Woo gave up one hit over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak with an 8-0 victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Raleigh cleared the bases in the second inning, turning on an elevated changeup from Red Sox starter Walker Buehler (5-5). It capped off a five-run frame for the Mariners in which rookie Cole Young also drove in a run with an RBI double.

Raleigh added two more RBIs in the fourth inning with a double. The Mariners catcher also drove in six runs Aug. 21, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox.

Woo (6-4) gave up a pair of walks and a single by Marcelo Mayer in the fifth inning. He struck out six.

Key moment

Though Rowdy Tellez led off the second inning with a single, things really started to unravel for Buehler when he issued his second and third walks of the frame, which set up the bases-loaded opportunity that Raleigh pounced on.

Key stat

Raleigh is the first catcher with three or more hits, a grand slam and a stolen base in a game since Buster Posey did so for the San Francisco Giants on June 19, 2015.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.29 ERA) will start for the Mariners on Wednesday. LHP Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.24) will start for the Red Sox in the final game of the three-game set.

