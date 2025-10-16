By the numbers: Seattle seeks first World Series berth as Game 4 looms at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners will try to move one step closer to their first World Series appearance as they host the Toronto Blue Jays tonight for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, with Seattle leading the best-of-seven matchup 2–1.

Seattle has scored first in seven of its eight postseason games this year, including every home game at T-Mobile Park.

No other team in the 2025 playoffs has opened the scoring more often.

The Blue Jays rank second, having struck first in five games.

The Mariners are 4–3 when scoring first and 2–2 at home.

Tonight’s game will air nationally on FS1, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call, and field reporting by Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci. Local fans can tune in on Seattle Sports 710 AM, where Rick Rizzs, Aaron Goldsmith, and Gary Hill Jr. will handle radio duties. ESPN Radio will also broadcast the game with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, and Tim Kurkjian.

The Mariners dropped Game 3 in a lopsided 13–4 loss Monday night but still hold the series lead.

A win tonight would put them within one victory of reaching the World Series for the first time in franchise history — and mark their first home ALCS win since October 15, 2000.

This year marks Seattle’s fourth ALCS appearance (1995, 2000, 2001, and 2025).

The club’s return has energized fans eager to see them win a pennant for the first time in their history.

Seattle’s offense produced a nostalgic highlight in Game 3 when Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning — the team’s first postseason back-to-backs since Edgar Martinez and John Olerud did it exactly 25 years earlier, to the day.

Manager Dan Wilson, in his first full season at the helm, led Seattle to a 90–72 record and the team’s first division title since 2001.

Including postseason play, Wilson is 116–88 as skipper.

Tell a friend it’s La Piedra Day 💪 #SeizeTheMoment pic.twitter.com/PcMzNYwWsH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2025

Luis Castillo will start Game 4. The ace has yet to allow an earned run this postseason, giving up just one hit across six total innings. Castillo’s postseason history with the Mariners includes a dominant 7.1-inning performance in the 2022 Wild Card against these same Blue Jays, leading to a 4–0 win in Toronto.

Andrés Muñoz, Seattle’s All-Star closer, remains perfect through five postseason outings, with no hits allowed in 6.1 innings and a 0.316 WHIP.

Jorge Polanco continues to shine with a .265 average, three homers, and eight RBI this postseason. From October 10–13, he delivered go-ahead hits in three consecutive games — a first in MLB playoff history for hits in the fifth inning or later, according to Opta Stats.

Eduard Bazardo has quietly been a postseason workhorse. The reliever has appeared in six games, recording a 3.38 ERA and nine strikeouts, with all three runs allowed coming in one outing.

Catcher Cal Raleigh remains Seattle’s offensive leader, hitting .344 this postseason with three home runs and a 1.103 OPS — the second-highest single-postseason mark for a catcher in MLB history.

Seattle and Toronto, expansion siblings from 1977, meet in the postseason for just the second time.

The Mariners swept the Blue Jays in the 2022 Wild Card Series, highlighted by Castillo’s 7.1 scoreless innings in Game 1 and Seattle’s dramatic 10–9 comeback in Game 2 — still tied for the second-largest comeback in MLB playoff history.

Of Seattle’s 26 ALCS roster players, 16 have prior postseason experience, and three — Victor Robles (2019 Nationals), Luke Jackson (2021 Braves), and Mitch Garver (2023 Rangers) — have World Series rings.

©2025 Cox Media Group