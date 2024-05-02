22 years ago today: Mariners Mike Cameron hit four home runs in one game

Seattle Mariners Mike Cameron hit four home runs in one game exactly 22 years ago today.

On May 2, 2002, the Mariners faced the Detroit Tigers in Detriot before nearly 13,000 fans.

Cameron’s first home run came at the top of the first, with the Mariners up 2 to 0. The ball sailed over centerfielder Kenny Lofton’s head. Tigers pitcher Jon Rauch was “rocked,” according to Mariners legend Dave Niehaus.

The second home run was also in the first inning, with the Mariners now up 9 to 0. Again, the ball went over the centerfield wall, and Lofton was unable to catch it.

By the end of the first inning, the Mariners were up 10 to 0. Bret Boone and Mike Cameron each hit two home runs, bringing in six runs.

Cameron’s third home run came at his third at-bat in the top of the 3rd. This one sailed into deep left field.

At the time, he became the 11th Mariner in history to hit three home runs in a game.

The fourth home run came in the 5th, again hit to deep centerfield and over Lofton’s head.

At the time, he was the fifth man in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in four successive at-bats.

Here’s Niehaus with the call:

