Lumen Field among 14 stadiums in sweeping bid for 2031 Women’s World Cup

The United States Soccer Federation proposed 14 American stadiums as primary candidates to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup, according to bid documents released Friday by FIFA.

The proposal is part of a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica — the only candidate for the 2031 tournament.

FIFA plans to formally confirm the bids for both the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cups at its congress on April 30.

The newly published bid book outlines a broad pool of 20 required venues and identifies 50 total sites across the four-nation partnership.

The U.S. portion alone includes 14 highlighted stadiums and 26 more listed as suitable options, underscoring what organizers describe as an effort to represent “the full diversity of our region on a global scale.”

Many of the preferred choices are already familiar to global soccer fans.

Seven of the U.S. stadiums are also set to be used during the 2026 men’s World Cup, including:

Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

East Rutherford, New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium)

Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Seven additional U.S. sites are proposed as primary options for 2031, such as Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, Denver’s Empower Field, Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, Nashville’s Geodis Park, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, the new Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and a planned NFL-style venue on the former RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C.

Orlando and Washington both hosted matches during the 1994 men’s World Cup and would return to the global stage if selected.

Mexico’s three 2026 World Cup venues — Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey — are also part of the joint women’s bid.

Torreón’s Estadio Corona is listed as an additional option.

National stadiums in Kingston, Jamaica, and San Jose, Costa Rica, are included as well, along with alternate stadiums in each country.

Beyond the 14 preferred U.S. stadiums, organizers flagged dozens of other American sites that may remain under consideration.

These include Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Oracle Park in San Francisco, Chase Stadium in Miami, TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, and Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Some cities were listed with multiple possibilities, including second, smaller-capacity stadiums in Houston, Kansas City and Washington, D.C. Indianapolis was mentioned for a proposed new venue.

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium — a 2026 World Cup site — was the lone U.S. men’s host not included for 2031.

Chicago, which previously withdrew from 2026 hosting consideration due to what it described as burdensome financial requirements, was not listed in the new documents.

The bid estimates a 48-nation tournament drawing roughly 4.5 million fans, far surpassing attendance numbers from earlier Women’s World Cups.

Organizers project approximately $4 billion in revenue, compared with $570 million generated by the 2023 event in Australia and New Zealand and an estimated $1 billion expected for the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

Ticket prices outlined in the bid start at $35 for group-stage matches and range from $120 to $600 for the final.

FIFA did not release a corresponding chart for the 2026 men’s World Cup, noting that prices range from $60 to $6,730 but will fluctuate due to dynamic pricing.

Premium seating would make up 10–20% of the capacity at most 2031 stadiums, according to the bid book.

FIFA’s final venue decisions are still several years away. Organizers also envision large-scale fan festivals, public watch parties, and expanded sponsorship opportunities, with marketing and partnership revenue projected at $1.4 billion.

The bid book emphasizes that the stadium list remains flexible, stating that other cities “will continue to be equally considered” as planning continues.

©2025 Cox Media Group