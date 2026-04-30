‘Let them play:’ Trump signs off on Iran matches in FIFA World Cup

President Donald Trump waved off concerns on Thursday about Iran playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a scheduled match in Seattle.

“I think let them play, right?” Trump said during remarks made in the Oval Office, adding that he told FIFA President Gianni Infantino to “do whatever you want.”

Trump’s comments came as Infantino reiterated that Iran’s status in the tournament remains unchanged, despite the Middle East conflict and the country’s human rights record. Iran is scheduled to face Egypt at Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 26.

FIFA president reaffirms Iran’s participation despite conflict, human rights concerns

Speaking at the FIFA Congress on Thursday in Vancouver, B.C., Infantino said, “Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and of course, Iran will play in the United States of America,” stressing that soccer should serve as a unifying force.

But Iran’s delegation was notably absent. The Seattle Times reported Iran was the sole federation not present at Thursday’s Congress.

The absence followed immigration complications. Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj and two other officials were denied entry at Toronto’s airport, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday it was her “understanding” that the officials were turned away, according to ESPN. Two delegates who had valid visas chose not to attend after a third member of their group was denied entry.

Seattle’s Iran–Egypt matchup has already drawn attention because it has been designated by local organizers as a “Pride Match,” part of the city’s broader effort to highlight LGBTQ+ inclusion during the tournament. Human rights groups have raised concerns because both Iran and Egypt have laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.

FIFA has maintained that host countries are obligated to honor tournament commitments and that teams qualifying on the field should compete where drawn.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group