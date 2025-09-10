Judge hears Pac-12’s $55 million lawsuit against Mountain West

A federal judge in California heard arguments Tuesday in the Mountain West Conference’s attempt to dismiss a $55 million lawsuit brought by the Pac-12 over so-called “poaching fees,” according to the Associated Press.

The hearing was held before Judge Susan van Keulen, who is not expected to issue a ruling immediately.

The dispute stems from a clause in a football scheduling agreement that required schools leaving the Mountain West to pay steep financial penalties.

Under the agreement, the first departing school would pay $10 million, with the amount increasing by $500,000 for each additional school that left.

These penalties were separate from exit fees of more than $17 million per school under another contract.

Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Boise State are among the schools set to leave the Mountain West and join the Pac-12 beginning in 2026.

The Pac-12 filed its federal antitrust lawsuit last year after the conferences failed to resolve the dispute through mediation.

The league argues the poaching provision is invalid and unenforceable.

In a statement after Tuesday’s hearing, the Pac-12 said it would “continue to move forward with our legal action against the Mountain West Conference.”

The league added: “We appreciate the Court’s consideration of the issues at today’s hearing, and we will await its decision. We remain confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on advancing the academic excellence, athletic achievement, and tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.”

The case now rests with the judge, who will decide whether the Pac-12’s antitrust claims can move forward.

