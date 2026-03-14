Seattle Torrent fall to the Minnesota Frost

The Seattle Torrent fell to the Minnesota Frost, 4-1, at Grand Casino Arena Friday night.

The game was played in front of a season-high crowd of 11,120.

Scoring opened with a pair of Frost firsts just 2:30 into action. Rookie Peyton Anderson scored for the first time in the PWHL with a top-shelf backhander off a feed from Élizabeth Giguère, who picked up her first point as a member of the team.

Rookie Abby Hustler added to the lead at 17:28 of the first period.

Klára Hymlárová scored the third goal at 15:22 of the middle frame when she buried a no-look pass from Britta Curl-Salemme from the slot.

The Torrent cut the deficit to two midway through the third period with a power play goal from Lexie Adzija at 8:19, then top scorer Taylor Heise iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:13 for her 20th point of the season.

The third-place Frost will take their two-game winning streak into Denver where they’ll take on the New York Sirens in the PWHL Takeover Tour on Sunday afternoon.

The eighth-place Torrent will head to Toronto on Sunday for a 10 a.m. puck drop.

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