PWHL Seattle announces team name: The Seattle Torrent

SEATTLE — PWHL Seattle officially has a name: The Seattle Torrent.

The team made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning.

Here’s the team’s official video:

Forged by nature. Unstoppable by will.



We are the Seattle Torrent. pic.twitter.com/XpZQMgm9s2 — Seattle Torrent (@PWHL__Seattle) November 6, 2025

The name

According to PWHL Seattle, the name draws inspiration from the ‘powerful waterways that shape and connect Washington’s unique landscape, symbolizing the team’s determination to carve its own path.’

The logo

The logo features an “S” that serves as both a letterform for Seattle and mimics waterflow.

The primary color palette of Slate Green and Blue — both Shadow and Glacier Blue — is a nod to Seattle’s waterways shape the region and pays tribute to Seattle’s unique sports community.

The leading colors are complemented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black.

What everyone’s saying

“I’m so excited for friends, family and fans to learn that we’re officially the Seattle Torrent, and to be a part of it,” said Torrent forward Hilary Knight. “Whenever you’re looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it’s a great recipe for us.”

“The Seattle Torrent identity is bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “Rooted in its home, the team draws inspiration from the waterways that shape its landscape. We can’t wait to see both expansion teams face off for the first time on Friday, Nov. 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry.”

The schedule

The team dropped its inaugural schedule early last month.

Seattle will begin its inaugural season on Friday, Nov. 21, at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver against fellow expansion team PWHL Vancouver.

The team’s first-ever home game will take place on Friday, Nov. 28, against the back-to-back Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. inside Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle will host 13 games at Climate Pledge Arena, including two on Fridays, two on Saturdays and three on Sundays.

To view the full schedule, click here.

