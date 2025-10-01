PWHL Seattle just dropped its inaugural season schedule

SEATTLE — The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and PWHL Seattle just announced the schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

Seattle will begin its inaugural season on Friday, Nov. 21, at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver against fellow expansion team PWHL Vancouver.

The team’s first-ever home game will take place on Friday, Nov. 28, against the back-to-back Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. inside Climate Pledge Arena.

“We can’t wait to hit the ice and kick off our inaugural season,” said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. “Every game will be a battle, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both longtime hockey fans and new supporters to our Seattle and league fan bases. We’re especially excited to feel the energy and passion our fans will bring to Climate Pledge Arena, creating a true home-ice advantage starting at our home opener.”

Seattle will host 13 games at Climate Pledge Arena, including two on Fridays, two on Saturdays and three on Sundays.

From Dec. 3-23, the team will host matchups against the New York Sirens and Ottawa Charge, along with visits from the Boston Fleet and Montréal Victoire. Both Boston and Montréal played at Climate Pledge Arena during last season’s PWHL Takeover Tour stop in Seattle.

Seattle’s first extended road trip features four games in a 15-day period from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11. It will include matchups against New York, the Toronto Sceptres, Boston, and Minnesota.

Following January home games against Boston, Toronto, and Vancouver, Seattle will then head east to visit Ottawa on Jan. 28.

Then, the league will pause from Jan. 29-Feb. 25 for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where several members of Seattle are expected to compete for their countries.

Post-Olympic action resumes on Feb. 27 with a matchup against Toronto in Seattle.

March will be the busiest month of the season, with eight total games. Two will take place at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle will close out its inaugural season in April with four games on the road before finishing with three final games at Climate Pledge Arena –– including Vancouver’s first visit to Seattle on Apr 18.

To view the full schedule, click here.

Frankly, the PWHL Seattle team was very excited for the schedule release. In light of the big news, they released a video - creating hot dog combinations after each of their opponents - inspired by the Seattle Dog:

©2025 Cox Media Group