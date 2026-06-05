FIFA bans fans from bringing reusable water bottles to World Cup matches

In an updated version of the 2026 World Cup Stadium Code of Conduct, FIFA revealed that reusable water bottles will not be allowed into matches.

This is a reversal from previous stadium rules, which allowed a reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8oz, ESPN reports.

Many of the 16 stadiums hosting World Cup matches are expected to have extreme heat and experts say temperatures could exceed 90 degrees for some matches.

FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola will be supplying beverages at World Cup matches and an English soccer fan group argues it’s a money grab to not allow fans to bring refillable water bottles into stadiums.

Seattle is hosting six matches at Lumen Field starting on June 15 with Belgium vs. Egypt at 12 p.m. PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2026 Cox Media Group