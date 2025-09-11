No more beer garden: WSU fans will soon buy drinks at concession stands at Gesa Field

Washington State University will begin offering walk-around beer and wine sales at Gesa Field later this month, university officials announced Thursday.

The pilot program, which starts with the Sept. 20 home game against Washington, will allow fans 21 and older to buy alcoholic beverages from concession stands throughout the stadium.

Until now, alcohol sales were limited to a designated beer garden.

Jon Haarlow, WSU’s senior deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, said the change is meant to modernize the game day atmosphere while keeping safety in mind.

“We listened to our fans and developed a pilot program that enhances the game day experience while prioritizing safety and responsibility,” Haarlow said in a statement. “In collaboration with Aramark Sports + Entertainment and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, we’ve created a plan that meets all regulatory requirements and supports a safe, welcoming atmosphere for all fans.”

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board gave final approval on Sept. 10.

The program is modeled after similar systems already in place at other venues in the state and within the Pac-12.

According to the university and the Liquor Board, the following restrictions will be in place:

No re-entry to the stadium once a ticket has been scanned.

Beer and wine sales will stop after the third quarter.

The student section will remain alcohol-free, with a zero-tolerance policy.

Purchases are limited to two drinks per person, per transaction. IDs will be checked for every order.

Rogers Field/Cougville will be included in the Gesa Field ticketed area. It will serve beer and wine before kickoff but close once the game begins. Fans leaving Rogers Field/Cougville will not be allowed back inside the stadium.

WSU and Aramark will provide staff training, signage, and enforcement protocols to encourage responsible drinking.

The university emphasized that the program is designed to create a safe and spirited environment while aligning with fan expectations at major college sports venues.

