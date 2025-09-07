Coleman scores five touchdowns as Washington routs UC Davis 70-10

Jonah Coleman tied a modern program record with five rushing touchdowns as Washington overpowered UC Davis 70-10 on Saturday night.

Coleman’s five scores matched the marks set by Corey Dillon against UCLA in 1996 and Hugh McElhenny against Washington State in 1950.

Only Ervin Daily has ever scored more, with seven rushing touchdowns against Whitman in 1919.

Coleman crossed the goal line on runs of 15, 1, 5, 7 and 5 yards. He finished with 111 yards on 15 carries, notching his seventh career 100-yard game for the Huskies.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I just want to shout out my o-line,” Coleman said. “I appreciate them boys, and they make me look good.”

Coleman had already scored four times before halftime, giving him more than three rushing touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.

Head coach Jedd Fisch praised his efficiency.

“I mean, he had 15 carries and five of them were touchdowns,” Fisch said. “So, pretty good performance.”

Washington’s offense piled up 324 rushing yards on 46 carries. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. added an 8-yard rushing touchdown to go with his 254 passing yards.

UC Davis got on the board with a 45-yard field goal by Hunter Ridley in the first quarter, followed by a 1-yard touchdown catch from Matteo Perez on a throw by Caden Pinnick.

Washington wide receiver Rashid Williams left in the first half with a left arm injury. He later returned to the sideline in a sling.

Fisch said Williams will undergo an MRI and x-rays, but expects him to be out for several weeks.

“It didn’t look great,” Fisch said. “So, we’ll just kind of wait and see what that means.”

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, had four receptions in Washington’s season-opening win over Colorado State. He added one 27-yard catch Saturday before being injured.

Denzel Boston provided another highlight with his first career punt return touchdown, a 78-yard sprint in the third quarter. Boston, the team’s leading receiver, also had five catches for 50 yards.

“I ain’t even done that in high school,” Boston said. “That was my first time ever.”

Washington freshman Raiden Vines-Bright recorded his first two career catches, including a 45-yard grab that was the Huskies’ longest play of the night.

Next up, Washington visits Washington State for the Apple Cup on Sept. 20.

©2025 Cox Media Group