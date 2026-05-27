Boston's Joe Mazzulla wins NBA's Coach of the Year, repeats claim that it should be a staff award

Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics was asked a couple months ago about the possibility of winning the Coach of the Year award this season, and his answer was succinct.

“I don't need it,” he said back in March. “I think it's a stupid award.”

On Tuesday, Mazzulla won a stupid award.

Mazzulla was announced as the NBA’s top coach for 2025-26, after the Celtics earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference — despite playing most of the year without Jayson Tatum while he recovered from Achilles surgery and amid rebuilding expectations from many following the departures of players like Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

To be very clear, Mazzulla's dismissal of the award in March was for one reason — he thinks it should be more of a “coaching staff of the year” than a “coach of the year” award, and that is a noble approach. He repeated that during Tuesday night's announcement of his win, beginning his remarks on NBC by thanking those who made it possible.

“The long nights, the trips, game plans, the video guys that are clipping up the film and coding it, the assistants who are putting in the game plan, I think there’s so much that goes into winning one game,” Mazzulla said. “It starts with the players, but it goes to our staff. I feel bad that they’re not here — but forever indebted to the guys that we have that give up time with their families and their time to give us a chance to win every day.”

The 37-year-old Mazzulla is the youngest winner of the award since Phil Johnson in 1975, the NBA said.

Fittingly, the Celtics coach will get the Red Auerbach Trophy — which is named for the legendary Celtics coach. Mazzulla becomes the fourth Boston coach to win the award, following Auerbach in 1965, Tom Heisohn in 1973 and Bill Fitch in 1980. Auerbach, a Hall of Famer, guided the Celtics to nine NBA championships, including eight in a row from 1959 through 1966.

“This is well deserved recognition and a testament to both Joe and his staff,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said. “With all of our unknowns entering the season, Joe did a fantastic job building and growing a team. He pours everything he has into competing at a high level, while helping players find the best versions of themselves within the framework of a team."

Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff — for the second consecutive year — finished second, and San Antonio's Mitch Johnson placed third.

The award is based on regular-season results only. Votes from the panel of 100 reporters and broadcasters who cover the NBA were turned in during the play-in tournament, which was more than a month ago.

The Coach of the Year award — the one handed out Tuesday is separate from the one presented earlier this spring by the National Basketball Coaches Association, which Bickerstaff won — is the last of the major awards given out by the NBA to commemorate the best of the 2025-26 season.

The rundown of awards:

— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City: Most Valuable Player and Clutch Player of the Year.

— Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio: Defensive Player of the Year.

— Cooper Flagg, Dallas: Rookie of the Year.

— Keldon Johnson, San Antonio: Sixth Man of the Year.

— Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta: Most Improved Player.

— Bam Adebayo, Miami: Social Justice Champion.

— Derrick White, Boston: Sportsmanship Award.

— DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans: Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

— Brad Stevens, Boston: Executive of the Year.

— Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte: Hustle Award.

— The All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams.

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