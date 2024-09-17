Supersonics’ history will return to Seattle if NBA expands, ceding from Oklahoma City

Seattle’s hopes of reviving the Supersonics are looking stronger as the NBA inches closer to expansion, and according to ESPN, a key piece of history are set to return along with the team.

According to the league’s agreement with Oklahoma City, should Seattle get an NBA franchise, the Supersonics’ name, logos, colors, and all associated history will be returned to the city.

The Supersonics have been out of Seattle since 2008, when they were relocated to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.

However, the agreement stipulates that the Sonics’ history, including their 1979 NBA Championship and retired jerseys, will be ceded back to Seattle if the city is awarded a new NBA team.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has indicated that expansion is on the league’s agenda after securing a new collective bargaining agreement and a national TV rights deal.

Though the timeline remains uncertain, 2027-28 is the most likely season for new teams to join.

Seattle, a large market with a passionate fanbase and the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena, is widely considered a frontrunner.

In addition to Seattle, Las Vegas is also seen as a top contender for an expansion team.

Seattle’s potential bid is backed by the ownership group of the NHL’s Kraken, which includes several prominent figures with deep ties to the NBA.

Should the Supersonics return to Seattle, they will bring NBA basketball back to the city and reclaim the rich history that has remained in limbo since their relocation.

Seattle fans have long awaited the chance to revive their team, and the ongoing expansion talks offer renewed hope.

