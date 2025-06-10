Sue Bird drops roster of women’s basketball collectibles on eBay

WNBA and Seattle Storm fans can now shop some of Sue Bird’s favorite basketball memorabilia.

To celebrate the growing passion for professional women’s basketball and memorabilia collecting, eBay unveiled “Sue Bird’s Dream Draft.”

It’s a collection of women’s basketball cards and fan-favorite memorabilia handpicked by the WNBA Hall of Famer herself, spotlighting the past, present, and future of women’s basketball.

Until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, fans will have the opportunity to shop the collection.

It features rookie cards, signed gear, and historic artifacts. Select items start at just 97 cents–a nod to the WNBA’s inaugural 1997 season.

Highlights of her collection include:

Sue Bird Signed Nike Seattle Storm Jersey

1997 Pinnacle Inside WNBA Sheryl Swoopes Rookie Card PSA 10

2002 LA Sparks Game Ticket – When Lisa Leslie became the First Woman to Dunk in a WNBA Game

2018 Rittenhouse A’ja Wilson Uniform Rookie Auto Card, graded PSA 10 Gem Mint

2024 Panini Caitlin Clark Instant Rookie of the Year Auto Card, graded PSA 10 Gem Mint

2024 Sabrina Ionescu Signed Wilson WNBA Finals Basketball

Paige Bueckers Signed Nike Dallas Wings Jersey

“The momentum behind women’s basketball right now is real—from record crowds to a whole new generation of stars,” said Sue Bird. “With my ‘Dream Draft’ on eBay, I wanted to recognize the players who’ve paved the way and highlight the ones pushing the game forward. These pieces aren’t just collectibles—they tell the story of where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”

To view the collection, click here.

Bird played her entire WNBA career with the Storm. She retired in 2022. She won four WNBA championships with the Storm. She also won five Olympic gold medals, two NCAA Championships with UConn, and four FIBA World Cups. She is one of only 11 women to attain all four accolades.

©2025 Cox Media Group