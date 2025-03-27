Silver says NBA expansion study ongoing; no promises yet for SuperSonics return

The NBA continues to evaluate the possibility of expanding beyond its current 30 teams, but there is still no clear timeline for when — or if — cities like Seattle might get a franchise, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday.

Speaking after a two-day Board of Governors meeting, Silver said the league is actively studying what a 31- or 32-team NBA could look like. However, he emphasized that several factors remain unresolved, including financial fairness to current and future team owners and ensuring competitive balance.

“I wish I could be more conclusive today and say, ‘Here it is, here’s the timeline,‘” Silver said during a press conference. “There are events that are clearly outside of my control.”

Seattle, home to the SuperSonics from 1967 until the team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, has frequently been mentioned as a frontrunner if the league expands. Although there were no new developments announced this week, Silver acknowledged the long-standing interest from fans in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re thankful that the interest has remained over all these years,” Silver said when asked specifically about Seattle. “So, I would just say the fact that we’re not ready to make any public announcements with a specific timeline doesn’t mean we don’t care a lot about those fans and we aren’t focused on the potential for the NBA to return to Seattle.”

Las Vegas is another city often discussed as a top expansion candidate. Star players including LeBron James have publicly supported the idea of a team there. Silver said other cities could be considered as well, though he did not name them.

As part of the evaluation process, the NBA is weighing how expansion could affect the league’s overall economics, including how media rights revenue would be shared among more teams. Silver said it’s important that any new franchise be set up for long-term financial and on-court success.

“We want to make sure we put teams in a position, particularly as we’re setting the price, to be in a position to be competitive, economically successful and just as important for the other teams, successful on the floor,” he said.

Silver also shared an update on league viewership, noting that ratings have rebounded significantly after a slow start to the season.

“I am happy with where we are trending now,” Silver said. “No question, we started slow.”

He pointed to factors such as competition from the Dodgers-Yankees World Series and a high-interest presidential election as reasons for the early ratings drop. But he said the past two months have seen the best ratings in six years.

Overall, NBA television ratings are down about 2% compared to last season. Ratings are up about 10% on ABC, slightly higher on ESPN, and slightly lower on Turner, according to Silver.

“In this environment... particularly cable, and no question cable subscriptions are going down, that seems like a victory,” Silver said. “I think given the momentum right now, we’re well-poised going into the playoffs.”

Silver also addressed the uncertain ownership situation involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. A recent arbitration ruling ordered Glen Taylor to continue the sale of the team to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez for a reported $1.5 billion, giving them the majority stake. However, Silver said the matter is still unresolved.

“Glen Taylor does have the right to appeal, and I know he is considering his various options right now, and I believe he’s also talking directly to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez,” Silver said. “We’re on hold there and waiting for decisions among the parties.”

For now, fans in Seattle will have to continue waiting. Silver did not promise any announcements in the near future but reiterated the league’s appreciation for Seattle’s long-standing enthusiasm.

