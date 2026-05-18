Local Steals & Deals: Stay cool, anywhere you sit

17 May, 2026
Stay Cool, Anywhere You Sit
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
The Ultimate Duo for Heat Relief
Whether you’re claiming your spot on a crowded beach or refreshing after a long hike, these two summer essentials are the ultimate lifestyle upgrades. By combining a versatile, backpack-style lounger with a bladeless neck fan, you can take total comfort with you—leaving the bulky chairs and stagnant air behind.
Playamigo
Deal: $96.75
Retail: $129.00
25% Off
Meet your new go-to travel companion. Playamigo is an all-in-one reclining chair and storage solution that wears like a backpack or crossbody bag. It features a supportive frame, a fold-out mat for extra legroom, and plenty of cargo space for your phone, snacks, and gear. Lightweight and water-resistant, it’s perfect for your beach days, music festivals, or park picnics without the heavy lifting.Shop now
Airbro Rechargeable Neck Fan
Deal: $14.99 - $24.99
Retail: $29.99 - $49.99
50% Off
Experience a personal "cold front" with the Airbro FNE-100. This bladeless neck fan uses dual-turbine technology to deliver smooth, hair-safe 360° airflow exactly where you need it. With three adjustable speeds and a soft-touch flexible neckband, it provides hands-free cooling that lasts for hours. Whether you’re lounging in your Playamigo or on the move, it’s the tech-forward way to stay refreshed in the summer heat.Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group