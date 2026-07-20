Local Steals & Deals: Lush Gardens Delivered

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Transform Your Space & Grow With Confidence

Creating a beautiful, vibrant outdoor oasis or a relaxing indoor jungle should not feel like an intimidating chore. To help you breathe new life into your living spaces, we are putting the spotlight on a standout brand dedicated to making planting incredibly easy and accessible. Cottage Farms Direct takes the guesswork out of gardening by delivering premium, ready-to-thrive plants right to your doorstep. Whether you are looking to add some colorful curb appeal, start a small patio garden, or just brighten up your living room with fresh foliage, this trusted nursery ensures you have exactly what you need to grow with confidence.