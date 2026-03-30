Local Steals & Deals: Smart Movement & Sleek Convenience with Ellipse & Trayble

26 March, 2026
Smart Movement & Sleek Convenience with Ellipse & Trayble
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Transform your downtime into a period of productivity and wellness with this perfect living room pairing. Whether you’re boosting circulation and toning your legs with the Ellipse One Seated Elliptical or keeping your essentials perfectly poised with the Trayble, these tools are designed to make relaxation more rewarding. From effortless, joint-friendly movement to a sleek, steady surface for your coffee or tablet, this duo ensures that staying home never means staying still—or staying disorganized.
/
Ellipse
Deal: $199.99
Retail: $299.99
33%Off
Experience the benefits of exercise without the impact with Ellipse One by LegXercise. This power-assisted seated Power Assisted Movement is engineered to keep your legs moving while you work, read, or watch TV. Featuring a 46% larger rotational diameter than standard motorized ellipticals, it provides a smoother, more effective range of motion that stimulates circulation, reduces leg swelling, and alleviates cramps. With its ultra-quiet motor, wireless remote, and three speed settings, Ellipse One makes it easier than ever to strengthen and tone your lower body from the comfort of your own chair. Click & get the deal!Shop now
Trayble
Deal: $39.99
Retail: $57.99
31%Off
Premium arm tray tables provide a sturdy, elegant surface that fits securely over the arm of almost any couch or chair. Trayble ensures your drinks, snacks, and remotes are always within reach. Its patented, space-saving design is built with integrity and style, offering a "where form meets function" solution that eliminates clutter and prevents spills in your most-used living spaces. Shop this deal now!Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group