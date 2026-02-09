Local Steals & Deals: Effortless Gloves, Effortless Glow with ZipGlove & Pure Daily Care

6 February, 2026
Effortless Gloves, Effortless Glow with ZipGlove & Pure Daily Care
Smart Gloves for Kids & Light Therapy for You
Skip the winter wrestling match and the pricey spa bills with this perfect pair. ZipGlove eliminates the "thumb-hole" frustration with a clever dual-zipper system that lets tiny hands slip in instantly, making cold mornings a total breeze for parents and kids alike. Pure Daily Care brings the clinic to your couch; this LUMA mask uses targeted light energy to clear blemishes and smooth fine lines, especially when paired with plumping serum for that post-facial finish. Shop our exclusives now!
ZipGlove
Deal: $27.99
Retail: $34.95
Special Offer
Getting kids ready for the snow shouldn't feel like a workout. ZipGlove changes the game with its patented dual-zipper design, allowing hands to slide right in without the usual thumb-hole struggle. They are warm, waterproof, and—most importantly—fumble-free, giving your kids independence and giving you back your morning. Grab our exclusive deal today and get the gloves that go on in a zip!Shop now
Pure Daily Care
Deal: $99.99
Retail: $199.95
50% Off
Ditch the expensive clinic appointments and transform your skin from the comfort of your home. The LUMA LED Therapy Mask uses customized wavelengths and more to target everything from anti-aging and dark spots to stubborn blemishes. Pair it with the included Hyaluronic Serum for an instant hydration boost that leaves your skin feeling firmer and revitalized. Don’t miss this chance to snag salon-quality technology at a fraction of the price!Shop now
