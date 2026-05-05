Explosion at a fireworks plant in China kills at least 21 people, state media says

BEIJING — An explosion at a fireworks plant in a central Chinese province killed at least 21 people and injured 61 others, state media reported Tuesday.

China’s official news agency Xinhua said the blast occurred at a fireworks plant in Changsha city of Hunan province on Monday afternoon.

Nearly 500 rescuers were deployed to the scene and evacuations were conducted in danger zones.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.

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