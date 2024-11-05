Weeks-long investigation by Auburn Police yields chunks of drugs

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn Police recovered a sizeable amount of illegal drugs following a weeks-long operation.
The investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) stemmed from a person suspected of distributing fentanyl and possessing illegal guns.
Over several weeks, members of the SIU gathered enough evidence for a drug trafficking arrest.
Once a warrant was approved by a judge, on Nov. 1, members of the Auburn SIU and the Valley SWAT Team executed a search.
Authorities recovered:
- $8,688.50 in cash.
- 5.1 pounds of fentanyl.
- 57 grams of methamphetamine.
- 8 grams of cocaine.
- 1 ghost gun.
