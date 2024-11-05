News

Weeks-long investigation by Auburn Police yields chunks of drugs

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Auburn drug bust (Auburn Police Department)

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn Police recovered a sizeable amount of illegal drugs following a weeks-long operation.

The investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) stemmed from a person suspected of distributing fentanyl and possessing illegal guns.

Over several weeks, members of the SIU gathered enough evidence for a drug trafficking arrest.

Once a warrant was approved by a judge, on Nov. 1, members of the Auburn SIU and the Valley SWAT Team executed a search.

Authorities recovered:

  • $8,688.50 in cash.
  • 5.1 pounds of fentanyl.
  • 57 grams of methamphetamine.
  • 8 grams of cocaine.
  • 1 ghost gun.

Auburn drug bust (Auburn Police Department)

Auburn drug bust (Auburn Police Department)


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read