Victoria’s Secret takes down website after security incident

Online shoppers are in for a surprise if they visit Victoria’s Secret website.

They’ll be met with a black screen and a statement from the company.

The lingerie retailer took down its US website because of a prolonged ‘security incident.’

The company hasn’t elaborated as to what happened, but says precautionary and it is taking steps to address what happened.

“We appreciate your patience during this process,’ the statement reads.

A report from Bloomberg says the outage has been going on since at least Monday.

Victoria’s Secret and PINK’s physical stores remain open while the incident is sorted.

No word on when the website could return.

