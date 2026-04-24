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UW Men’s Soccer unveil new jersey for 2026 season

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: UW Men's Soccer
UW men’s soccer unveil new jersey for 2026 season Photo: UW Men's Soccer (Photo: UW Men's Soccer)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

On the heels of their 2025 national championship, the University of Washington Men’s Soccer Team revealed their new ‘Identity Jersey’ for the 2026 season.

The jersey will feature the names of 2026 season ticket holders in a fingerprint design to “honor the Husky faithful,” the team said in a release.

The new threads also include a gold star to signify the national championship and team slogan “Side By Side” inside the collar.

Fans who buy premium season tickets will get their own identity jersey, the team said.

For more information, visit gohuskies.com.

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