‘The Young and the Restless’ star, Brett Hadley dies

One of the stars of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” has died.

Brett Hadley was 92 years old.

>> Read more trending news

A friend of Hadley’s, Mary Ann Halpin, said he died Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported. The pair had been friends since Halpin was 19. She said they were in acting class together.

Another friend, Darcy Lee Caplan also confirmed Hadley’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he died of sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital.

Hadley appeared on “The Young and the Restless” as detective Carl Williams from 1980 to 1990, occasionally returning in 1998 and 1999, leaving the show permanently in 1999. In all, he appeared in 216 episodes of the soap opera, according to his IMDB biography.

Co-star Beth Maitland, who played Traci, told Soap Opera Digest, “The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set. He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and was always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life. Rest well, old friend. You will be missed.”

While most known for his role as Williams, Hadley also appeared on several television shows such as “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” and the films “Next of Kin” and “The Babe,” according to IMDB.

When he wasn’t acting, Hadley was a bartender at The Palomino country music nightclub in North Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





©2023 Cox Media Group