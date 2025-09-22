Tom Holland injured on set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Filming of the latest “Spider-Man” film paused after lead actor Tom Holland was injured during the movie shoot.

Holland suffered a mild concussion during a stunt, Deadline reported. He will take a few days’ break as a precaution.

No one else was hurt and Sony, along with Marvel Studios, was to meet on Monday to hammer out a production plan for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Variety reported.

The Sun said that his injury was not bad enough to prevent him from going to a charity event with his fiancée, Zendaya, over the weekend.

The event was being held for his family’s charity, The Brothers Trust in London, according to E! News.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is the fourth “Spider-Man” film starring Holland and the first time he has been in the suit for a movie since 2021, Variety reported.

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland said earlier this year. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is scheduled for release in July.

