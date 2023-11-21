Texas man earns gun license despite having no arms

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man is licensed to carry firearms -- even though he has no arms.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Cargill, the owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin, showed the man, who was not identified, firing a gun with his feet.

“This young man had no arms, no hands, and he was able to actually shoot and pass and do exceptionally well at the gun range,” Cargill told KDFW-TV.

Cargill said it only took a few hours to teach the student how to fire the weapon, and he passed with “flying colors.”

“It brought me to tears, I wanted to cry because I was happy that I was able to help this young man,” Cargill told the television station. “He wanted to be able to protect himself.”

In the video, Cargill is shown behind the student, who loads a gun with his feet and shoots at a nearby target.

“He walked in, he said, ‘Hey, I want to learn how to shoot, I want to qualify to get my license to carry a handgun,” Cargill told KFDW. “I said ‘Piece of cake.’”

Cargill said he worked with the student in the classroom and also taught him how to hold and unload the weapon, according to the television station.

The longtime gun shop owner said the biggest difficulty the student faced was loading the magazine.

“We had to work with what toe he was going to use to actually pull on the trigger and how he was going to hold the gun, nice and steady, all while looking at your sight,” Cargill told KDFW. “Your front sight and your rear sight.

The student passed the written and shooting test using a Ruger LCP II.

“He didn’t just barely pass, he passed with flying colors and was an outstanding student,” Cargill told the television station. “It was a piece of cake, he fired from the 3-yard line, the 7-yard line and the 15-yard line, the only thing I did for him that was different is I allowed him to sit on a chair.”

According to the Texas Tribune, a permitless carry law was passed in the Texas Legislature in September 2021, allowing residents to carry handguns without a license. That did not stop more than 200,000 people from obtaining licenses in 2022, according to the news outlet.

Cargill said it was the first time he taught someone without arms to fire a weapon, and he said he would use the video to inspire others, KDFW reported.

Never say can’t …here is your Sunday motivation,” Cargill wrote on X. “I had the opportunity of training this young man this weekend in the rain.”