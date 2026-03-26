‘Summer Breeze’ singer, Dash Crofts, dies

The other half of the 70s group Seals & Crofts has died.

Dash Crofts was 85 years old.

A family member confirmed to TMZ that he died on March 25 from complications from heart surgery.

Crofts’ death was first announced by Louie Shelton, who produced the group’s “Year of Sunday,” “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl,” and “Get Closer.”

Dash Crofts, whose real name was Darrell, met Jim Seals when they were teenagers in Texas, The Associated Press reported.

The pair performed with several groups, including “The Champs,” shortly after the release of the iconic hit “Tequila,” TMZ reported.

Seals & Crofts eventually started their own group and had five gold albums from 1972 to 1976.

The AP said they blended pop, country, folk and jazz to create their soft rock or easy listening sound and were part of the genre that saw bands such as America, Bread and Loggins and Messina.

But they were not without controversy. The pair penned “Unborn Child,” the name of the song and new album, using the beliefs of Baha’i that the soul forms with the embryo, released in 1974, the year after Roe v. Wade, the AP reported. Some radio stations refused to play the song, but it went gold, selling 500,000 copies.

They broke up in 1980 after being dropped by Warner Bros., but still appeared together while recording solo albums.

Seals died in 2022.

Crofts leaves behind his wife, three children and eight grandchildren, the AP reported.

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