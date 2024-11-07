Starbucks, Dunkin’ ring in holiday season early

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas at your favorite Starbucks. The coffee shop rolled out its holiday promotion on Thursday.

Back are such favorites as the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the Peppermint Mocha. But there are also new offerings such as three cranberry-based Starbucks Refreshers: Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher and the Cran-Merry Drink.

The cafe also introduced a new Turkey Sage Danish and Dark Toffee Bundt to satisfy both your savory and sweet needs.

If whole-bean coffee is more to your liking, Starbucks has its Thanksgiving blend, which you will be able to get as a cup of hot coffee during the holiday week, at participating locations. The Christmas Blend returns, continuing the 40-year tradition. The company also has a Holiday Blend.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ already brought back its holiday treats on Nov. 1.

Dunkin' holiday Dunkin' Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, Almond Croissant, Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Cold Brew (Dunkin' Donuts)

This year Dunkin’ has a Holiday Cookie Signature Latte that is served either hot or cold. The doughnut shop also introduced a new Almond Croissant and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl, while bringing back its Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Donut.





© 2024 Cox Media Group