‘Sold his morals’: Deputy accused of helping to smuggle drugs into jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A detention deputy in South Florida is accused of working with an inmate and the prisoner’s wife to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the jail to sell them, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Jean, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of introducing contraband into a detention facility, one count of unlawful compensation and one count of criminal attempt to solicit.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation in June 2023 after receiving reports of contraband brought into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, the Sun-Sentinel reported. According to the sheriff’s office, inmate Adam Whipple, 38, was determined to be selling cigarettes, vapes, marijuana and Ecstasy to other inmates, the newspaper reported.

Whipple was already serving time in prison after his conviction on charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery, WPLG-TV reported. He now faces an additional charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned that Whipple’s wife sent CashApp mobile payments ranging between $20 and $500 to Jean, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Whipple allegedly made telephone calls to his wife, instructing her to send money to the deputy, according to the newspaper.

Authorities discovered Jean in possession of a vape pen while inside the facility in September, the sheriff’s office said. At that point, Jean allegedly admitted to authorities that he had been providing contraband, including the drugs, to Whipple, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jean was hired by the sheriff’s office in November 2020. After his arrest, his status with the department was changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay, the sheriff’s office said.

“What this detention deputy is suspected of doing is reprehensible. Detention deputies take an oath to uphold the law, and this deputy sold his morals and values for a few measly dollars while introducing dangerous drugs into a secure detention facility,” Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “As long as I am sheriff, this agency will remain steadfastly committed to transparency and accountability and to rooting out deputies who tarnish the badge.”