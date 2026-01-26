Shaun White performs epic stunt in Central Park

Have snow, will snowboard.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White took to the makeshift slopes in New York’s Central Park for an epic stunt involving actors Shane Gillis and Chris O’Connor.

While not known for its skiing and snowboard runs, Central Park was the perfect location for White to jump over comedian Shane Gillis.

The caption of the video shared on Instagram read “Only in NYC,” US Weekly reported.

He also performed a somersault as fans watched.

It wasn’t the only jump White made. He also did one over both Gillis and his “Tires” co-star Chris O’Connor.

White retired from professional snowboarding in 2022, but will be broadcasting at the 2026 Winter Olympics next month, US Weekly reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group