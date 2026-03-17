Seeing green, saving green: St. Patrick’s Day deals and freebies

Forget the green beer; there are all kinds of deals that you can snag for St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are all the deals you can find. Remember that they are subject to participation, so check with businesses to see if they’re taking part.

7-Eleven: $17 off $30+ orders with code LUCKY through the 7NOW app, $1 snacks for rewards members

Applebee’s: Emerald Escape or Pricklycane cocktails for $6 each, $4 Parade Punch Mocktail

Big Buns: Luck O’Irish Shamrock Shake $9.99 or Blarnney Burger $14.99

Burger King : $2 large onion rings for Royal Perks members ordering through app (Today)

California Tortilla: Free chips and queso when you say “Lucky Cheese” at checkout or use the code luckycheese online

Checkers & Rally’s: Baconzilla burger $4 (AARP)

Cinnabon: Lem-O’nade for $1 with the purchase of a baked good for rewards members

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard: Wear green, get a free scoop of Irish Cream Frozen Custard

Krispy Kreme: One free Green O’riginal if you wear green in the store

Jack in the Box : 50% off regular-size Oreo Matcha Shake or Matcha Iced Latte through the app (Today)

Last Crumb: Guinness collection for $90

Marco’s Pizza : $3 off any size specialty pizza with code LUCKY (AARP)

McAlister Deli: $1 Lucky Lemonade with any entree purchase

Mountain Mike’s Pizza : 20% off one order (Today)

Outback Steakhouse: Bloomin’ Onion and a drink for $10 while dining in. Mention $10 Bloom and Beverage while ordering.

Paris Baguette: Free pastry for rewards members

Pollo Campero : BOGO three-piece deal (dark meat) for loyalty members in app (Today)

Red Robin : $8 margaritas, $5 Coors Light pints (Today)

Ruby Tuesday: $5.99 burgers and sandwiches plus fries, $3 American draft beer, $5 Guinness Draught, and $5 Jameson shots

Vitality Bowls: Extra 10 points for loyalty members when they buy a Go Green Smoothie

White Castle: BOGO combos for rewards members (Today)

Yard House: Green beer by the yard.;

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