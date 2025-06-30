Recall alert: 70K BMW vehicles recalled; electric drive motor software can shut down

BMW has recalled more than 70,800 vehicles because the software that controls the electric drive motor can shut down the high-voltage system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the system shut down could cause the vehicles to lose power, increasing the possibility of a crash.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

2022-2025 i4

2022-2024 IX

2023-2024 I7

2024 I 5

The fix will be a software update done either over the air or by a dealer.

Owners will get a letter in the mail after Aug. 5, but can call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417, the NHTSA said.

