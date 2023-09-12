Patrick Mahomes clarifies tweet after omitting comma in post about Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes was forced to scramble to clarify a tweet about Aaron Rodgers after he omitted a crucial comma.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs was responding to Rodgers’ injury on Monday night. Rodgers, 39, making his debut with the New York Jets, was hurt on his fourth snap against the Buffalo Bills. An MRI on Tuesday determined that the 18-year veteran had a torn Achilles tendon, ending his 2023 season.

Mahomes posted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express sympathy and support for Rodgers. However, Mahomes needed to use the edit button after forgetting a comma, SBNation reported. In his original post, Mahomes, 27, wrote, “Hate that man ... Praying for the best.”

The Chiefs’ signal-caller quickly called an audible several minutes later, editing his tweet to read, “Hate that, man ... Praying for the best.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Aaron Rodgers tweet was edited to include an epic comma https://t.co/sz6CquhX1X pic.twitter.com/gf5vHPp0C9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 12, 2023

Mahomes was able to laugh and make fun of himself for his punctuation gaffe, Sports Illustrated reported.

After fixing his mistake, Mahomes tweeted, “Knew I was going to need that edit button on here one of these days.” The tweet was followed by an ROFL -- rolling on the floor, laughing -- emoji.

Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days 🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Jets fans -- and Rodgers in particular -- were not laughing after the quarterback’s injury. The Jets were counting on Rodgers, who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory in February 2011, to be a major piece in the team’s drive to their first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath did it in Super Bowl III.

The Jets did manage to edge the Bills 22-16 in overtime on Monday night. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, led the comeback, thanks to key defensive and special teams plays. He will become the Jets’ starting quarterback, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday.