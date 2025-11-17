Paralympic cycling gold medalist Paige Greco dead at 28

Paige Greco, an Australian who won a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, has died, authorities said. She was 28.

In a statement, Paralympics Australia and AusCycling, citing “South Australian authorities,” said that Greco died in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode."

The organizations did not provide further details.

Greco won a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympics (held in 2021 due to the pandemic) in the C1-3 women’s pursuit, an event where cyclists race head-to-head on opposite sides of the track.

She also took bronze medals in the C1-3 time trial and in the C1-3 road race.

Paralympics Australia joins the Greco family, AusCycling and the wider cycling and Paralympic communities in mourning the loss of Australian Paralympian No. 1070, Paige Greco OAM PLY.



Full statement: https://t.co/XHPzLCfk3X@AusCycling @AusCyclingTeam pic.twitter.com/ITxIZMfZWG — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) November 17, 2025

The division in which Greco competed was described by Paralympics Australia as being for “riders with impairments in one to two limbs.”

Greco, who had cerebral palsy, began competing in the track and field division before switching to cycling in 2018.

She won several medals across both cycling divisions, winning three gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Track World Championships and capturing one gold and three bronze medals at the Road World Championships.

Greco’s last medal came at the Road World Championships in Ronse, Belgium, in August. She placed third in the C3 road race.

Marne Fechner, AusCycling’s CEO, called Greco an “extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of (the) sport”.

“Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook,” Fechner said.

Cameron Murray, the CEO of Paralympics Australia, said that while Greco’s talents were “exceptional,” she will be remembered for “her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all”.

“She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many,” he said.

“Paige meant everything to us,” the athlete’s mother, Natalie Greco, said in a statement. “Her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

“While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia.”

Natalie Greco added that she and her family were grateful for the support shown by her daughters friends and teammates.

“We are grieving deeply and ask for privacy, time and space to navigate this overwhelming loss,” she said.

