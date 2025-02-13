Netflix unveils its list of romantic movies for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a spark of romance this Valentine’s Day, Netflix has compiled what the company said is the best movies to stream on its platform this year.

They run the gamut of the sappiest love stories to classics, to films that will appeal to those who say they don’t care about love.

In alphabetical order here are the films that Netflix said will help you celebrate Valentine’s Day:

Alex Strangelove

Always Be My Maybe

Damsel

Fair Play

A Family Affair

Girlfriend’s Day

Hit Man

How to be Single

Love, Guaranteed

The Old Guard

Our Souls at Night

Someone Great

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Your Place or Mine

Y Tu Mamá También

For more movies set for “A Day for Love’s Stories,” Netflix has a playlist of films that go further than the dozen or so listed above, separated into categories such as “True Love,” “Love & Reality,” “Love from Any Time,” and even “Love Hurts” and “Supernatural Love.”

Netflix also has a “Match With Your Perfect Love Story Option” that has categories such as “Looking for someone who keeps it real,” “Must be fluent in sarcasm” and “Loves to travel.”





