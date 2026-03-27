Netflix hikes prices again across all tiers

Get ready to pay more to stream hit shows such as “Wednesday,” “One Piece,” and “Bridgerton.”

Netflix is once again raising the price for the streaming service.

The Standard with Ads tier will increase by $1 to $8.99 a month, while the Standard and Premium tiers will increase by $2 to $19.99 and $26.99, respectively, Deadline reported.

The price increase went into effect on Thursday for new customers, while existing customers will see the new prices depending on their billing cycle.

The company released a statement to Variety about the higher cost, which read, “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices.”

In addition to streaming movies and television shows, the company also offers podcasts, live events and games, as well as streaming the Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The last time Netflix raised its prices was in January 2025.

Netflix, as of the end of last year, said it had more than 325 million customers globally, according to Variety.

People spend on average $69 a month on streaming video services, the Times reported.

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