Myles Goodwyn, frontman for Canadian band April Wine, dead at 75

Miles Goodwyn, the founding singer of the Canadian band April Wine, died Sunday, according to his publicist. He was 75.

No cause of death was given, Rolling Stone reported. Goodwyn’s publicist, Eric Alper, said in a statement that where the singer died or upcoming funeral details will not be revealed for now, adding that his family “asks for privacy.”

“Myles Goodwyn’s voice is as distinctive and immediately recognizable as his songwriting skills are prolific,” Alper wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Myles and the other members of April Wine were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2010.”

Goodwyn, who lived in the Halifax area, helped April Wine sell more than 10 million records worldwide, CBC reported. The band also earned 11 Juno nominations, according to the news outlet.

The band was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in September. Goodwyn was also inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003.

“This one’s for me, and songwriting is what I care for most of all. ... I think, probably, I stayed in the business because of songwriting,” Goodwyn told CBC. “I’m not the greatest singer, the greatest guitar player. I’m not the greatest songwriter either, but I took great pride in being able to write songs that were popular.”

Notable songs that Goodwyn penned for April Wine include “Tonite Is a Wonderful Time to Fall in Love,” “Roller” and “Just Between You and Me,” according to the news outlet.

Goodwyn was the band’s frontman for more than five decades, according to Rolling Stone. He performed his final show with the band on March 2 in Truro, Nova Scotia but continued to manage the group and write songs for them, CBC reported.

“The lifestyle is not healthy for me anymore,” Goodwyn, who had diabetes, told the news outlet.

Goodwyn formed April Wine in 1969 with his longtime friend Jim Henman, along with his friend’s cousins, David Henman and Ritchie Henman.

“So long old friend” the band posted on Facebook, along with a photo of Goodwyn.

