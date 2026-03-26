MLB Opening Day: Ballpark menus get creative for their menus

If you have plans to take in America’s Pastime in person, you may want to bring your appetite.

From over-the-top milkshakes to an extra-long hot dog, MLB stadiums are offering gut-busting meals that are perfect for sharing.

Aramark has beer bats, cooler cups, fast ball cups and a popcorn bat at several stadiums across the country, the company said. It also has the 9-9-9 Challenge that comes with nine hot dogs, nine beers to be eaten over nine innings.

Here’s what is on the menu this year:

The Miami Marlins are carving out the “Machete,” a two-foot-long tortilla filled with melted mozzarella, Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, guajilo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro.

The Marlins' new "Machete" menu item is served in a custom carrying case 😳



This TWO-FOOT homemade flour tortilla is griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro 👀



(via… pic.twitter.com/NnpIiFXIsP — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026

The Atlanta Braves will have The Bat Flip, two pounds of beef, braised short rib, pork belly, cheese, onions and a fried egg, according to WSB. Truist Park will also have the Field of Greens, Low Country Crunch, the A-Town Melt, The Baffle, Peach Dingers, and The Walk Off, among other new foods.

New food options at Truist Park The Bat Flip (Section 113): Seven inches of toasted brioche stacked with two pounds of seasoned hand-formed beef patties, braised short rib, crispy pork belly, melted cheese, crunchy onions, green leaf lettuce, sliced red tomatoes and a fried egg.

Forget about chicken and waffles; the Chicago Cubs have combined chicken and churros.

The Washington Nationals are taking inspiration from the monuments in the capital city with the DC Monument Chicken Tower. The sandwich has grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mixed greens, chipotle ranch, and Gruyère cheese on a pretzel bun.

There’s also the Bases Loaded Hot Dog with roasted peppers, fried onions, butter pickle chips, fried potatoes, smoky bacon jam, chili, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and cheese sauce.

Finally, the Capitol Slugger will be a half-smoke with chili, fried jalapeños and fried onions with cheese sauce for dipping.

Seattle Mariners are sailing into the season with the Washington State Ferry Boat that will honor the 75th anniversary of the ferry system and 50 years with the Mariners. The ferry is the perfect vessel for your favorite ballpark snacks such as nachos, fries or chicken tenders. There’s also the Chocolate Mousse Moose or soft serve in a cone or helmet with Moose cookies, the Piroshky Piroshky, El Rinconsito tacos, Salt & Straw Tacolate, Nakagawa Trident Roll, several new churro flavors and much more.

The Colorado Rockies are offering Glizzilla, a two-foot, one-pound hot dog is “designed for sharing.” Aramark also has a Dubai Cinnamon Roll, Boozy Ice Cream, Pizza Donuts, Taco Momalona, and Wit Love cheesesteaks on tap.

Glizzilla Glizzilla is a two-foot, one-pound hot dog that will be served at Coors Field. (Aramark)

The Houston Astros are also going the doughnut route, but instead of pizza or dough for that matter, they’re made of brisket, mac and cheese and barbecue sauce. The Astros will also have a Banh Mi Dog, a Bloomin Onion, a Buffalo Chicken Pizza, and a Crawlache.

Brisket Donuts The Astros will serve up Brisket Donuts this season. (micahl wyckoff/Aramark)

The Boston Red Sox are fishing for lobster with its Lobstah Poutine, fries topped with lobster meat, clam chowder and bacon. Aramark said there’s also Mini Empañadas, Surf & Turf Dog, and a Spicy Cabot Grilled Cheese.

Lobstah Poutine The Red Sox's Lobstah Poutine has lobster meat, clam chowder and bacon on fries. (Aramark)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are swinging with the Heavy Hitter Dog, a foot-long hot dog with cornbread coating, mustard and pico de gallo. There’s also the Boricua Dog, Coop Puppy, Nutella Beignets and a smoked turkey leg with mac and cheese.

Heavy Hitter Dog The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping to hit a home run with the Heavy Hitter Dog this season. (Aramark)

The San Francisco Giants are looking to the Bay Area for inspiration with its Char Siu Dog, Birria Loaded Grilled Cheese, Peruchin Sandwich and a section called Pacific Eats with Banh Mi Sandwich and rice bowls.

Peruchín Sandwich The San Francisco Giants have a Peruchín Sandwich among their offerings this year. (Aramark)

New York Mets will have Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Apple Pie Liege Waffles, Amazin’ Deli Chopped Italian Sausage, Mr. Met Chocolate Whoopie Pie and Spun cotton candy.

Mr. Met Whoopie Pie The New York Mets will offer a Mr. Met Whoopie Pie among other treats this year. (Aramark)

The menus at Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies play, and will host the MLB All-Star Game, will have an 1883 Burger Co Smash Burger, a Hatfield Phootlong Dog, Sanchez Sliders, a Schwarbomb Sundae and The Sweeper (a ribeye with pizza sauce and provolone cheese only) served when Jesus Luzardo takes the mound.

Schwarbomb Sundae The Schwarbomb Sundae will be among the offerings when the Phillies play at home. (Aramark)

The Cincinnati Reds will have Stadium Burnt Ends, To-Fuego Tacos, and the Double Play Donut Parfait, according ot WHIO.

Reds 2026 new food options Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz (staff)

The Kansas City Royals will focus on Midwest favorites, including a Beef Short Rib Corn Dog, a Beef Wellington Hot Dog, and a Chicken and Waffle cone.

Beef Short Rib Corn Dog The corn dog has evolved into a Beef Short Rib version at Kauffman Stadium. (Aramark)

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Take Me Out To The Ballgame milkshake will be on base at Chase Field and includes a salted caramel sake, whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat Bars, and Cracker Jacks. The team will also have a footlong elote corn dog and a Golden Hour Vibe.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a Cochinita Pibil Bone Marrow Taco, Char Siu Pork Loaded Fries, a Watermelon Habanero Margarita and a Loco Moco Bowl.

The Chicago White Sox are introducing a Turkey in the Slaw and Settling a Beef sandwiches stacked sky-high with meat.

The Tampa Bay Devil Rays are also getting into the milkshake game with the Oreo Browine Milkshake, Pretzel Dog and Sweet Pretzel Bites.

The Baltimore Orioles are getting crabby with Crab Smash Tacos and A Big Scrap Burger (made with scrapple) and the B’MORE Yack.

The San Diego Padres will have Coco Ichibanya and Fried Fish Sliders this year.

The Los Angeles Angels will partner with Pac-Man and have the PAC-MAN Chomp Stop with themed snacks and desserts.

PAC-MAN × @Angels brings arcade energy to the ballpark with a fun, nostalgia-filled collaboration—featuring themed snacks, desserts, and exclusive treats at the new PAC-MAN Chomp Stop next to Level Up, officially opening April 3rd in Angel Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sBIjCkeI9U — PAC-MAN (@officialpacman) March 22, 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays will be frying up some crispy calamari, or the Ace dog, and Al pastor dog, according to Toronto Life.

The Detroit Tigers will have a new sandwich called the Breadless Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch sandwich, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a Dulce Pop in the shape of a cardinal, fried gooey butter cake, birria ramen and burnt ends hot dogs.

The Texas Rangers have the Wearable Nacho Cowboy Hat, according to USA Today. It’s a 10-gallon hat filled with nachos.

The Milwaukee Brewers are combining two things that don’t seem to go together: Chicken Ice Cream - a fried chicken drumstick with a chocolate core, coated in butterscotch and caramelized cornflakes, USA Today reported.

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