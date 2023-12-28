McLegend: Woman celebrates 53 years working at McDonald’s

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Call her a fast-food McLegend.

A South Florida woman was honored on Dec. 20 when she celebrated her 53rd year working for McDonald’s, WPTV reported.

Most of Barbara Cramer’s tenure with the fast-food restaurant has been spent at a location on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce, according to the television station. The 75-year-old came from New Jersey to Fort Pierce in 1970 and was looking for a job.

For context, a hamburger at McDonald’s in 1970 cost 20 cents, according to Business Insider. It currently averages about $1.62 this year.

Cramer, who is known as “McLegend” by her co-workers, was looking for work when she was hired by McDonald’s.

“I just applied for the school board, and then the next day I applied here at this store, and they called me first,” Cramer told WPTV. “So I came here and I winded up, you know, working my way up.”

Cramer started a year before Grimace, according to the Los Angeles Times (the character was originally known as Evil Grimace). The Hamburglar made his debut in McDonald’s television commercials, in 1971, Parade reported.

Cramer said she never thought about working anywhere else.

Her first husband worked with her at McDonald’s before he died, WPTV reported. Her second husband, who has also since passed away, worked at a McDonald’s along Florida’s Turnpike, according to the television station.

Cramer kept on working.

She was honored on Dec. 20 by Ricky Wade, the McDonald’s franchise owner in Fort Pierce, WPTV reported.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family,” Wade said during a ceremony. “We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you.”

Cramer said the celebration meant “everything” to her.

She is semi-retired now, working at the Fort Pierce restaurant and other locations part-time, WPTV reported.

She added that she has no plans of retiring for good anytime soon.