McDonald’s, Crocs unleash worldwide collaboration for fans of Big Macs and bold footwear

McDonald’s and Crocs have announced a globe-spanning marketing plan born in advertising heaven.

Cultural icons McDonald’s and Crocs have released an unprecedented, worldwide collaboration between leaders in shoe-and-fast-food fashion. Lovers of Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, McNuggets, the elusive McRib, and those awesome World-Famous Fries can now demonstrate their devotion to the Golden Arches by slipping into what was already distinctive footwear.

The companies have begun selling four styles of colorful, quirky shoes: a red-and-yellow, McDonald’s-inspired classic clog; a striped black-and-white clog homage to the Hamburglar; a yellow Birdie clog; and a Purple Grimace sandal, according to a McDonald’s statement reported by CBS News. There will likely be more.

if u want them u better activate sport mode rn pic.twitter.com/JGyGwe1zXW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 14, 2023

The Purple Grimace was a popular berry-flavored vanilla shake sold in the U.S. from June 12 to July 9 that inspired a chart-topping viral Tik-Tok trend and millions of mentions across social media platforms. McDonald’s said they didn’t plan the viral eruption of free advertising, but that’s just the sort of thing that happens when you are the multinational fast-food chain known as McDonald’s.

While you are shoe shopping -- the shoes go for about $75 a pair -- you can also grab socks and Jibbitz charms, which look sort of like refrigerator magnets that can clip onto the shoes. The Jibbitzes are already selling out on the Crocs website.

Check the Crocs website for price and shipping information on all the new products.

You can also find them on Amazon.com, Target.com, Tillys.com, and pretty much any sales-focused website accessible by a Google search.

Here is a list of available McDonalds/Crocs from a McDonald’s news release out of Canada:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal: Inspired by everyone’s purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes. The Grimace Cozzzy Sandal features his loveable expression on the straps, comes with his favorite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz™ charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog: Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her favorite menu item – a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin – as a Jibbitz™ charm. Birdie fans can put a little extra pep in their step by coupling the clogs with Birdie’s winged pink socks.

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog: Feel as stealthy as the Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in the Hamburglar’s famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz™ charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course). Complete the mischief maker’s look with a pair of matching socks.

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog: For those who want to sport Crocs in a classic McDonald’s style, the McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog is for you. The best part? With new Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries® and Big Mac® Jibbitz™ charms, you can wear your go-to order everywhere you go.







