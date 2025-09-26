The Mavericks cancel remainder of tour over frontman Raul Malo’s health

The Mavericks have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their tour because of the health of the band’s frontman, Raul Malo.

Malo, who was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, wrote on Instagram this week, “As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. It’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Rolling Stone said the band had been touring despite his diagnosis.

He said he had been diagnosed with LMD and that the treatment is radiation. Malo said he may have to have chemotherapy and may pursue alternative therapies.

LMD stands for Leptomeningeal disease, or a cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid, USA Today reported.

It happens when cancer is advanced and spreads from one part of the body to the cerebrospinal fluid, according to the Cleveland Clinic. There is no cure.

Malo had a tumor on his liver removed, then had surgery on his colon, Taste of Country reported.

While the tour is canceled, there are two shows still on the band’s website for Nashville in December.

As for those events, Malo told fans, “Hang on to your tickets for the Ryman in December, as we are planning something special there, and hope to announce that very soon.”

Shows that were canceled included the band’s performances with Dwight Yoakam during his Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo tour, Billboard said.

©2024 Cox Media Group